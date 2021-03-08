Sports

ALL-STAR GAME

Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150

ATLANTA (AP) — Even in the strangest NBA All-Star Game of them all, LeBron James was still the perfect captain.

Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half. That set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league’s 70th midseason showcase.

This one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests. In the midst of a pandemic, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta. But the result was familiar. James is now 4-0 as a captain, blowing away Kevin Durant’s squad.

NETS-GRIFFIN

AP source: Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Blake Griffin has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Griffin became a free agent Friday when the former All-Star completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team.

Griffin ecided to join All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement. Griffin is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.

WNBA-DRAFT ELIGIBILITY

College players will need to opt-in to upcoming WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and the Players’ Association have agreed to an opt-in process for this season’s draft.

The league confirms to The Associated Press that every eligible player who would like to make themselves available for the draft, which is expected to be held in April, must renounce their remaining intercollegiate eligibility.

A player who wishes to opt-in must email the league no later than April 1. If a player is competing in the Final Four, she has up to 48 hours after her last game finishes to let the league know if she plans on entering the draft.

NWHL-PLAYOFFS

Game on: NWHL to complete virus-disrupted playoffs in Boston

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Hockey League will complete its abbreviated season with two nationally televised semifinals and a championship game.

The move comes two months after the league suspended its playoffs following a COVID-19 breakout among numerous teams.

Play will resume outside of Boston with the semifinals on March 26, followed by the Isobel Cup Final the next day. Fans will not be allowed to attend, and NWHL says it will have strict health protocols in place. The six-team league’s condensed two-week season at Lake Placid, New York, was postponed on the eve of the semifinals last month.