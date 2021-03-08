Mt. St. Mary’s, Bryant meet in NEC finals

Sports

No. 4 seed Mount St. Mary’s (11-10, 10-7) vs. No. 2 seed Bryant (15-5, 11-4)

Northeast Conference Tourney Championship, Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s and Bryant are prepared to match up in the Championship of the NEC tourney. Bryant earned an 85-55 win over Sacred Heart in its most recent game, while Mount St. Mary’s won 66-60 against Wagner in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Bryant’s Peter Kiss, Hall Elisias and Luis Hurtado Jr. have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Damian Chong Qui has accounted for 43 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last five games. Chong Qui has 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 11-5 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK STATS: Mount St. Mary’s has scored 70.7 points per game and allowed 62 over its three-game road winning streak. Bryant has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to just 62 points per game, the 16th-lowest in Division I. Bryant has given up an average of 74.9 points through 20 games (ranked 262nd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com