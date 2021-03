Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Dosunmu’s return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

UNDATED (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu (EYE’-oh doh-SOO’-moo) returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and No. 4 Illinois rallied late to beat No. 7 Ohio State 73-68.

Andre Curbelo also had 19 points as Illinois got its second straight road win over a top 10 team after routing No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday. The Illini have won 11 of 12 and enter next week’s Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.

E,J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 19 points, and Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each had 15.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 17 Oklahoma State to an 85-80 victory over No. 6 West Virginia. Oklahoma State made up for the loss of two starters including Cade Cunningham by shooting 58% from the floor and outhustling West Virginia for rebounds. The loss denied Bob Huggins his 900th coaching win in West Virginia’s final home game.

— Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave No. 8 Alabama the lead, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide beat Georgia 89-79. Jahvon Quinerly led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 18 points. John Petty Jr. had 15 and Jaden Shackelford finished with 14. Alabama matched its school record for Southeastern Conference wins in the 1986-87 season.

— David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left and Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead to beat No. 10 Villanova 54-52. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had an open look at a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass but the shot hit the front of the rim, and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels tipped it in. The Big East champion Wildcats lost backup Justin Moore to an ankle injury in the first half.

— Sam Hauser scored 24 points, Trey Murphy III added 17 and No. 21 Virginia beat Louisville 68-58 to claim the ACC regular season championship. Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular season finale, the Cavaliers received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place and No. 11 Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame. Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU on Feb. 15. David Johnson had 14 points and Jae’Lyn Withers 12 for Louisville, which shot 37% and was beaten 32-22 in the paint.

— Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points, Dane Goodwin had 15 and Notre Dame beat No. 11 Florida State 83-73. The Fighting Irish had five players score in double figures. They also went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line, compared to 15 for 20 for the Seminoles.

— Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and No. 12 Arkansas beat Texas A&M 87-80 to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games. The Razorbacks also won 11 straight SEC games in 1993-94 en route to a national championship. Arkansas trailed by two until Moody sank a 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining.

— Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and No. 14 Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a 93-73 victory over Butler. The Bluejays won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott, who is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss. Creighton scored more than 90 points for the sixth time this season and never trailed after the opening four minutes.

— Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago beat Indiana State 65-49 to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament final. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers, and Keith Clemons had 12.

— Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 to help No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana 67-58. The Boilermakers have won nine straight in the in-state rivalry for the first time since 1929-35, which came during John Wooden’s playing career. Down by nine at halftime, they closed to 47-42 with 6 1/2 minutes left. The Boilermakers sealed the win at the free throw line.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Noel Acciari gets hat trick as Panthers beat Predators 6-2

UNDATED (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 for their second straight victory.

Acciari, who began the day with no points in 14 games this season, scored twice in a three-goal second period as the Panthers took the lead for good. He finished off the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 3:02 left.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist as the Panthers improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 for the fifth straight time this season and for their fourth straight win. Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves as the Islanders improved to 9-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 14-6-4 overall. New York is two points ahead of Washington for the East Division lead.

— Jared McCann beat Brian Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on to beat Philadelphia 4-3. The Penguins took two of three from the Flyers during Philadelphia’s extended stay in Pittsburgh. Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 19 saves as the Penguins pulled back into a tie with the Flyers in the cramped East Division.

— Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury had his NHL-leading fourth shutout to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0. Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored for Las Vegas. Tuch and Fleury did the rest of the damage as the Golden Knights swept the back-to-back in San Jose and extended their winning streak to six games. Fleury made 24 saves for his 65th career shutout.

— Adrian Kempe’s goal at 1:45 of overtime capped the Kings’ comeback in a 4-3 triumph over the Blues. The Kings surrendered three straight goals in the first 11:05 before ending a four-game losing streak. Anze Kopitar led the charge with two goals and an assist. He tallied short after St. Louis made it 3-0, added a power-play goal late in the second and set up Matt Luff’s tying goal with 10.5 seconds left in the period.

— Ryan Strome scored twice and the Rangers sweep Devils 6-3 and hand New Jersey their 5th straight loss and eighth in nine games. Adam Fox, Kevin Rooney Libor Hajek and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and sixth in eight games. Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves while filling in for the injured Igor Shesterkin.

— Joe Pavelski scored his NHL-leading ninth power-play goal in the Stars’ 5-0 shutout of the Blue Jackets. Dallas tallied twice in the opening period for the first time this season and earned just its second win in the past 12 games. The 36-year-old Pavelski scored 45 seconds after Jason Dickinson poked a loose puck under the left leg of Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Stars rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his first career shutout, coming in his seventh start.

— Lawson Crouse’s first goal in 21 games ignited the Arizona Coyotes’ comeback in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Tyler Pitlick scored twice, including an empty-net goal, as Arizona tallied three times in the third period. Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway scored 52 seconds apart in the first period for the Wild, which entered this game 7-2-1 in its last 10.

— Ryan Getzlaf scored on a power play 1:59 into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists and Kevin Shattenkirk added a goal and an assist to help the Ducks win for the first time in 10 games since Feb. 11. Ryan Miller made 29 saves for his 389th career win, tying him with Dominik Hasek for 14th place in NHL history.

— Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to sweep the two-game series. Horvat tied it on a power play at 8:49, and Miller gave the Canucks the lead at 9:31. Nils Hoglander completed the scoring with 3:07 left. Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 37 saves to help Vancouver improve to 11-15-2.

— Connor McDavid capped his three-point night by scoring the tiebreaking goal with 3:45 remaining in the Oilers’ 3-2 comeback over the Flames. McDavid assisted on goals by Jesse Puljujärvi and Kailer Yamamoto, the latter tying the game 6:07 into the third period. Edmonton was coming off three straight losses to the Maple Leafs by a combined 13-1 margin. Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifan scored for the Flames, one day after the team fired head coach Geoff Ward and replaced him with Darryl Sutter.

— Brendan Gallagher scored twice in Montreal’s four-goal second period and the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1. Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, Joel Armia, Paul Byron and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal. Tomas Tatar had three assists and Carey Price stopped 28 shots. The Canadiens were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at Winnipeg on Thursday night and had lost six of their last seven overall.

NHL-PREDATORS-DUCHENE

Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.

Duchene becomes the fourth Nashville player placed on IR since Tuesday. Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended for seven games without pay by the league for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo during the first period of Friday’s 5-1 loss for the Caps. It’s the fifth suspension of Wilson’s career and will cost him almost $312,000 in salary.

— The St. Louis Blues have activated Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve. The forward has not played this season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last August, his third surgery in three years. Tarasenko is expected to be in the lineup when the Blues face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

NBA-NEWS

Silver: NBA may return to normal in ’21-22, virus permitting

UNDATED (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league is expecting arenas to be filled again next season. It’s also looking to return to its normal calendar. But those plans are dependent on continued progress in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

There are no plans for the league to travel overseas next season for exhibitions or regular season games, meaning recent preseason trips to foreign markets such as China, Japan or India won’t be repeated until 2022 at the earliest.

MLB-NEWS

Boone back in Yanks’ dugout

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout Saturday, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted after the 47-year-old cleared COVID-19 protocols saying he feels great. He watched ace Gerrit Cole cruise through a simulated game at the team’s spring training facility in Tampa, then joined the team in nearby Bradenton for a rain-delayed exhibition game against the Pirates. New York lost 3-2.

In other MLB news:

— Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee. No timeline was given for the outfielder’s return.

GOLF-BAY HILL

Westwood has career-low at Bay Hill and takes 1-shot lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lee Westwood takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Westwood first came to Bay Hill in 1998 and he’s still going strong. He turns 48 next month. He turned back the clock on Saturday with eight birdies and an eagle. That led to a 65, his lowest score ever at Bay Hill. He has a one-shot lead over U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners.

Jordan Spieth made a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the second hole. He was two shots behind. Rory McIlroy shot 72 but still was within four shots.

GOLF-LPGA TOUR

Kupcho eagles 18th to cut Ernst’s LPGA Tour lead to stroke

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst’s lead to a stroke Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship.

Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at Golden Ocala, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-5 18th.