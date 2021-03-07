Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-ALL-STAR

Embiid, Simmons to miss All-Star Game over contact tracing

ATLANTA (AP) Philadelphia players Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue.

The NBA made the announcement about eight hours before tipoff. The league said the two had contact with an individual who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Embiid and Simmons are in Atlanta. It’s unclear whether they have to remain there and quarantine or if they can leave and resume their All-Star break elsewhere.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the contact was with a barber who is regularly tested for COVID-19 and often works with Embiid and Simmons. The person said both Embiid and Simmons saw the barber in recent days before traveling to Atlanta and have continued to test negative.

Embiid would have been a starter for Team Durant, which will be coached by Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers. Simmons would have been a reserve for Team LeBron.

The league said participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual.

MLB-INDIANS-CORONAVIRUS VIOLATIONS

Indians’ Ramirez, Reyes isolated after COVID-19 violations

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have been isolated from their teammates at spring training after breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that the two players have been sent to their temporary homes in Arizona as the Indians await word from the league as to when they can rejoin the team.

Francona said Reyes drove to the Indians’ exhibition game on Friday in Mesa and went to get a haircut following the 10-4 win.

Reyes, who had a similar misstep last year when spring training resumed after the coronavirus-caused shutdown, told the Indians that he and Ramirez then went out to dinner and were indoors, which violates COVID-19 guidelines established by Major League Baseball and the players’ union.

Francona said Reyes and Ramirez went to the team’s complex on Saturday and were immediately sent home. They did not have contact with any other players or team personnel.

Francona said he has spoken to both players, who understand they could have put others in jeopardy.

Last season, the Indians were forced to isolate starting pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) when they broke COVID-19 protocols by going out to eat while the team was in Chicago. Clevinger was traded to San Diego a few weeks later.

NHL-BRUINS-CARLO

Bruins coach: Carlo ‘feeling better,’ week-to-week after hit

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says defenseman Brandon Carlo “is feeling better” but remains week-to-week from the hit that earned Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson a seven-game suspension.

Although no diagnosis has been released, Carlo was woozy leaving the ice after Wilson smashed his head into the glass.

The NHL suspended Wilson for the fifth time in his career on Saturday, the day after his hit in the first period of Friday night’s game sent Carlo to the hospital in an ambulance. The Capitals wing will also lose $311,781.61 in pay.

The Bruins return to the ice Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GS

Vlhova wins home World Cup race, turns tables on Shiffrin

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova turned the tables on Mikaela Shiffrin Sunday by winning a women’s World Cup giant slalom. The American had beaten Vlhova in Saturday’s slalom.

Vlhova fell on her back in celebration as soon as first-run leader Shiffrin failed to beat her time. It was the 19th win in Vlhova’s career but first in a home race on the hill where she regularly trains. Shiffrin placed third while Alice Robinson of New Zealand climbed from seventh position to finish runner-up.

Marta Bassino of Italy locked up the GS season title with a race to spare.