UTRGV looks to end streak vs Tarleton St.

Tarleton St. (9-10, 4-7) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-8, 2-4)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton St. looks to extend Texas Rio Grande Valley’s conference losing streak to five games. Texas Rio Grande Valley’s last WAC win came against the Dixie St. Trailblazers 72-65 on Jan. 16. Tarleton St. beat Texas Rio Grande Valley by 18 in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Tarleton St.’s Montre’ Gipson, Tahj Small and Freddy Hicks have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Vaqueros have given up only 66.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MONTRE’: Gipson has connected on 50 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vaqueros are 0-7 when they allow at least 69 points and 9-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 69. The Texans are 0-9 when allowing 64 or more points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Vaqueros are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 3-8 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Texans are 5-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 4-10 when they fall short of that total.

TENACIOUS TEXANS: Tarleton St. has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.6 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

