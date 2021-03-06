Sports

NBA-ALL-STAR-REFEREES

NBA All-Star Game referees eager to represent peers, Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — The only times NBA referees Tom Washington, Tony Brown and Courtney Kirkland find themselves officiating together tend to be offseason pro-am games in Atlanta, the city they all call home. That will change Sunday.

The three were chosen as the officiating crew for this year’s All-Star Game. Their selections are significant for a number of reasons — including that they get to represent Atlanta and that all three are graduates of historically Black institutions, a primary focus of this game from a charitable and exposure standpoint.

They have a combined 70 seasons of experience, a neat coincidence given that this is the 70th All-Star Game. Washington is working the game for the third time, Brown and Kirkland for the second time. Kirkland becomes the first ref to work back-to-back All-Star Games since Jack Madden in 1993 and 1994.

MLB-SAM DYSON SUSPENDED

Pitcher Sam Dyson banned 1 yr under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Sam Dyson has been suspended for the 2021 season by Major League Baseball under the domestic violence policy of the league and the players’ association.

MLB began investigating Dyson in 2019 after a woman wrote two lengthy social media posts alleging domestic violence by an unnamed individual. The woman later told The Athletic that Dyson physically abused her. The Athletic reported that she provided photos showing bruises on her arms she said were caused by Dyson. She also claimed Dyson physically harmed her cat.

MLB said Dyson will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by its joint policy board.

The 32-year-old free agent last played in 2019 for San Francisco and Minnesota.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-LSU-MILES

Kansas places Miles on administrative leave after LSU report

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave. The move Friday came hours after a report released by LSU revealed school officials there considered firing him in 2013 because of his behavior with female student workers.

The 67-year-old Miles has denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for students who expressed an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

LSU released a law firm’s 148-page review Friday of how the university has handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to complaints of sexual misconduct and violence against women campus-wide.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long says the school did not know of the allegations against Miles at LSU until this week and plans to review the findings from a law firm’s investigation of how LSU handled sexual misconduct complaints.

Miles is entering his third year as Kansas coach, and coming off a winless 2020 season. He was coach at LSU for 11-plus years before being fired four games into the 2016 season.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Shiffrin beats Vlhova, claims 45th World Cup slalom victory

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has denied her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova a home victory, winning the first World Cup slalom following the world championships.

Shiffrin trailed first-run leader Vlhova by 0.27 seconds on a hill where the Slovakian regularly trains. But the American had a blistering final run to win the race by 0.34 as the pair continued its dominance in the discipline. They combined have won 31 of the 32 World Cup slaloms held since January 2017, a streak interrupted only once by Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin. It is Shiffrin’s 45th career slalom win and 69th overall.

Wendy Holdener finished 0.52 behind in third. It was the 26th career slalom podium for the Swiss skier, who is yet to win a race in the discipline. Katharina Liensberger was 1.42 off the lead in fourth and missed a slalom podium for the first time this season. The Austrian beat Vlhova and Shiffrin to gold in the slalom at the world championships two weeks ago, ending the American’s streak of four world titles.

TENNIS-QATAR OPEN

Kvitova beats Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIHT’-oh-vuh) has won her first title since 2019 as she swept past Garbiñe Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) 6-2, 6-1 to win the Qatar (KUH’-tur) Open final.

Kvitova broke Muguruza’s serve five times in a row to seal the first set and take a commanding lead in the second. It was the first meeting between the pair since Kvitova beat Muguruza in the 2018 final of the same tournament. Kvitova moves to a 28-10 record in career finals and is 2-1 in Qatar after beating Muguruza in 2018 and losing to Aryna Sabalenka last year.

IDITAROD

Pandemic forces route change, other precautions for Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The world’s most famous sled dog race starts Sunday, but this year’s edition of the Iditarod will see a lot changes forced by the pandemic.

The race will be shorter this year, only 860 miles instead of a thousand. This will be the first time in race history that the finish line won’t be in Nome. Instead, mushers will go to the ghost town of Iditarod and loop back to the Anchorage area for the finish. Mushers will undergo vigorous COVID-19 testing before and during the race and if anyone gets a confirmed positive test, they are out of the race. And most of the rural Alaska villages will be bypassed for safety reasons, leaving mushers to sleep in tents.

HOCKEY-PAVELICH DEATH

‘Miracle on Ice’ star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team has died at a treatment center for mental illness.

Officials in Minnesota say Mark Pavelich died at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre on Thursday. He was 63. The cause and manner of death are pending.

The speedy center from the Iron Range assisted on Mike Eruzione’s (eh-roo-zee-OH’-neez) goal that defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union during the 1980 Olympics. The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal. Pavelich spent five seasons with the New York Rangers and played briefly for the Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Pavelich was undergoing treatment as part of a civil commitment for assaulting a neighbor in 2019. He was charged with felony assault but a judge found he was incompetent to stand trial because he was mentally ill and dangerous. According to the judge’s order from December 2019, a psychologist found Pavelich was suffering from delusions and paranoia. Another psychologist found he suffered from a mild neurocognitive disorder due to traumatic brain injury, likely related to repeated head injuries.