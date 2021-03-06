Arkansas St. meets Ga. State in Sun Belt quarters

Sports

Arkansas State (11-12, 8-8) vs. No. 1 seed Georgia State (14-5, 8-4)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State is set to square off against Georgia State in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament. Georgia State earned an 82-73 win over South Alabama on Saturday, while Arkansas State won 62-58 against Georgia Southern on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia State’s Corey Allen, Eliel Nsoseme and Kane Williams have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marquis Eaton has directly created 53 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Eaton has 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Arkansas State is 7-0 when it makes eight or more 3-pointers and 4-12 when it falls short of that total. Georgia State is 14-0 when it makes at least six from 3-point range and 0-5 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 81 points per game.

___

___

