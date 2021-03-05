Monmouth looks to sweep Rider

Sports

Monmouth (11-7, 11-6) vs. Rider (5-15, 5-12)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes for the season sweep over Rider after winning the previous matchup in Lawrenceville. The teams last met on March 4, when the Hawks shot 47.5 percent from the field while limiting Rider’s shooters to just 40.9 percent en route to a 77-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has relied heavily on its seniors. Deion Hammond, Melik Martin, George Papas and Marcus McClary have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Dwight Murray Jr. has accounted for 43 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-12 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Broncs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Rider has 41 assists on 69 field goals (59.4 percent) across its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted 23.6 free throws per game this season, the 11th-highest rate in the country. Rider has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.8 foul shots per game (ranked 255th, nationally).

