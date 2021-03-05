Memphis looks to extend streak vs No. 9 Houston

Sports

Memphis (15-6, 11-3) vs. No. 9 Houston (20-3, 13-3)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its seventh straight conference win against No. 9 Houston. Memphis’ last AAC loss came against the SMU Mustangs 67-65 on Jan. 28. Houston has moved up to No. 9 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Western Kentucky and South Florida last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 38 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Cougars are 18-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 2-3 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Tigers are 12-0 when they score at least 72 points and 3-6 on the year when falling short of 72.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 54.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. Memphis has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

___

___

