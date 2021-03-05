Maldonado, Wyoming host UNLV

Sports

UNLV (11-13, 8-9) vs. Wyoming (12-10, 6-9)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Bryce Hamilton and UNLV will face Hunter Maldonado and Wyoming. Hamilton has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Maldonado is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Wyoming has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Maldonado, Marcus Williams, Kwane Marble II and Xavier DuSell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 30.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cowboys are 0-7 when they score 70 points or fewer and 12-3 when they exceed 70 points. The Runnin’ Rebels are 0-11 when allowing 71 or more points and 11-2 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. Wyoming has 37 assists on 75 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while UNLV has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MWC teams.

