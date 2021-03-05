Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bradshaw Mountain 61, Bullhead City Mohave 32
Chandler Hamilton 49, Basha 45
Eastmark 71, Arizona College Preparatory 60
El Mirage Dysart 66, Buckeye 65
Gilbert 55, Williams Field 42
Gilbert Highland 67, Phoenix Desert Vista 65
Glendale Apollo 87, Raymond S. Kellis 37
Glendale Deer Valley 72, Scottsdale Notre Dame 60
Glendale O’Connor 65, Boulder Creek 55
Goodyear Millenium 92, Agua Fria 35
Higley 70, Campo Verde 66
Liberty 75, Glendale Mountain Ridge 73
Mesa Westwood 66, Yuma Cibola 64
Odyssey Institute 46, Parker 45
Paradise Honors 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 35
Paradise Valley 64, Phoenix Horizon 55
Peoria Centennial 63, Gila Ridge 40
Phoenix Arcadia 85, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 71
Phoenix Brophy 74, Perry 64
Phoenix Goldwater 55, Cactus 43
Phoenix Greenway 63, Phoenix Moon Valley 42
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 65, Mesa Desert Ridge 57
Phoenix Pinnacle 57, Scottsdale Chaparral 50
Phoenix St. Mary’s 69, Tempe 60
Phoenix Sunnyslope 63, Mesa Red Mountain 42
Phoenix Thunderbird 76, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 63
Phoenix Washington 67, Phoenix North Canyon 52
Poston Butte 47, Combs 42
Prescott 56, Lee Williams High School 36
Queen Creek 49, Corona Del Sol 41
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Tempe McClintock 52
Scottsdale Saguaro 66, American Leadership-Queen Creek 57
Shadow Ridge 83, San Luis 30
Tanque Verde 55, Tucson Empire 53
Thatcher 66, San Tan Foothills 62
Tucson 71, Tucson Rincon 65
Tucson Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53
Tucson Catalina Foothills 70, Nogales 49
Tucson Cholla 84, Vail Cienega 69
Tucson Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49
Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 51
Winslow 51, Florence 49
Yuma Kofa 62, Yuma 61
1A State Championship=
First Round=
Cicero Preparatory Academy 75, Heber Mogollon 73
Duncan 57, Williams 53
El Capitan 48, The Gregory School 35
Kearny Ray 73, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 48
Mohave Accelerated 74, Anthem Prep 44
North Valley Christian Academy 79, Ft. Thomas 36
Patagonia 66, Gilbert Leading Edge 58
St. David 77, Joseph City 32
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 57, Scottsdale Prep 29
Gilbert Classical Academy 60, Willcox 53
Glendale Prep 69, Phoenix Christian 32
Horizon Honors 70, St. Augustine Catholic 67
Miami 73, Kingman Academy of Learning 42
Mohave Valley River Valley 62, Morenci 56
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 62, Tombstone 46
St. Johns 51, Eagar Round Valley 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
