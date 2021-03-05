Skip to Content
Published 9:38 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bradshaw Mountain 61, Bullhead City Mohave 32

Chandler Hamilton 49, Basha 45

Eastmark 71, Arizona College Preparatory 60

El Mirage Dysart 66, Buckeye 65

Gilbert 55, Williams Field 42

Gilbert Highland 67, Phoenix Desert Vista 65

Glendale Apollo 87, Raymond S. Kellis 37

Glendale Deer Valley 72, Scottsdale Notre Dame 60

Glendale O’Connor 65, Boulder Creek 55

Goodyear Millenium 92, Agua Fria 35

Higley 70, Campo Verde 66

Liberty 75, Glendale Mountain Ridge 73

Mesa Westwood 66, Yuma Cibola 64

Odyssey Institute 46, Parker 45

Paradise Honors 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 35

Paradise Valley 64, Phoenix Horizon 55

Peoria Centennial 63, Gila Ridge 40

Phoenix Arcadia 85, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 71

Phoenix Brophy 74, Perry 64

Phoenix Goldwater 55, Cactus 43

Phoenix Greenway 63, Phoenix Moon Valley 42

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 65, Mesa Desert Ridge 57

Phoenix Pinnacle 57, Scottsdale Chaparral 50

Phoenix St. Mary’s 69, Tempe 60

Phoenix Sunnyslope 63, Mesa Red Mountain 42

Phoenix Thunderbird 76, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 63

Phoenix Washington 67, Phoenix North Canyon 52

Poston Butte 47, Combs 42

Prescott 56, Lee Williams High School 36

Queen Creek 49, Corona Del Sol 41

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Tempe McClintock 52

Scottsdale Saguaro 66, American Leadership-Queen Creek 57

Shadow Ridge 83, San Luis 30

Tanque Verde 55, Tucson Empire 53

Thatcher 66, San Tan Foothills 62

Tucson 71, Tucson Rincon 65

Tucson Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53

Tucson Catalina Foothills 70, Nogales 49

Tucson Cholla 84, Vail Cienega 69

Tucson Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49

Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 51

Winslow 51, Florence 49

Yuma Kofa 62, Yuma 61

1A State Championship=

First Round=

Cicero Preparatory Academy 75, Heber Mogollon 73

Duncan 57, Williams 53

El Capitan 48, The Gregory School 35

Kearny Ray 73, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 48

Mohave Accelerated 74, Anthem Prep 44

North Valley Christian Academy 79, Ft. Thomas 36

Patagonia 66, Gilbert Leading Edge 58

St. David 77, Joseph City 32

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 57, Scottsdale Prep 29

Gilbert Classical Academy 60, Willcox 53

Glendale Prep 69, Phoenix Christian 32

Horizon Honors 70, St. Augustine Catholic 67

Miami 73, Kingman Academy of Learning 42

Mohave Valley River Valley 62, Morenci 56

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 62, Tombstone 46

St. Johns 51, Eagar Round Valley 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

