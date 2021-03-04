USF looks for road win vs Tulane

Sports

South Florida (8-11, 4-9) vs. Tulane (9-12, 4-12)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks for its third straight win over Tulane at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane’s last win at home against the Bulls came on Feb. 18, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jordan Walker has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Tulane is 0-8 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 9-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

COLD SPELL: Tulane has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 65.8 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. South Florida has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

___

___

