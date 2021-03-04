USC looks to sweep UCLA

Sports

Southern California (20-6, 14-5) vs. UCLA (17-7, 13-5)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California goes for the season sweep over UCLA after winning the previous matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Trojans outshot UCLA from the field 41.1 percent to 33.9 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 18-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Evan Mobley is averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to lead the way for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is also a key contributor, putting up 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAIME: Jaquez has connected on 38.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Southern California is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 75.1 points while giving up 62.2.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 38.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

