No. 14 Creighton looks for home win vs Butler

Sports

Butler (9-13, 8-11) vs. No. 14 Creighton (17-7, 13-6)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Creighton looks for its sixth straight win over Butler at CHI Health Center Omaha. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Creighton was a 58-56 win on Feb. 16, 2015.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Creighton has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Butler has relied on freshmen. Seniors Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 46 percent of Creighton’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen .

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chuck Harris has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. Harris has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Butler is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 60.

COLD SPELL: Butler has lost its last four road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 68.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is rated second among Big East teams with an average of 77.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com