LSU looks to extend streak vs Mizzou

LSU (15-8, 10-6) vs. Missouri (15-7, 8-7)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Missouri. LSU has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Tigers. Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2015, a 74-67 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dru Smith has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. D. Smith has 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: Missouri has recently created buckets via assists more often than LSU. Missouri has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) over its past three outings while LSU has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 12th among Division I teams. The Missouri defense has allowed 71.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st overall).

