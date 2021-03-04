Little Rock meets App State in Sun Belt tourney

Sports

No. 5 seed Arkansas-Little Rock (11-14, 7-11) vs. No. 4 seed App State (13-11, 7-8)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, Hartsell Arena, Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock is set to match up against App State in the first round of the Sun Belt tourney. Arkansas-Little Rock beat Louisiana-Lafayette by 10 in its last outing, while App State is coming off of a 65-57 loss to Georgia Southern in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONYYONG: In 25 appearances this season, Arkansas-Little Rock’s Monyyong has shot 57.4 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. App State has 28 assists on 79 field goals (35.4 percent) across its past three games while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 20.2 free throws per game and 22.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com