Lawson, S. Carolina visit Kentucky

South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) vs. Kentucky (8-15, 7-9)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as AJ Lawson and South Carolina will take on Brandon Boston Jr. and Kentucky. The junior Lawson has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Boston, a freshman, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Boston, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davion Mintz has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Gamecocks are 0-12 when they allow 75 or more points and 6-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Wildcats are 0-12 when they score 67 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Kentucky has an assist on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three outings while South Carolina has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Kentucky’s offense has turned the ball over 14.2 times per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com