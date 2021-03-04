Iowa State looks to end streak vs Kansas State

Sports

Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) vs. Kansas State (7-19, 3-14)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 21 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs 65-59 on Feb. 25, 2020. Kansas State lost 65-43 at West Virginia on Saturday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Iowa State has been fueled by senior leadership while Kansas State has depended on freshmen this year. For the Cyclones, seniors Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this year, including 56 percent of all Cyclones points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 40 percent of Kansas State’s points this season, including 40 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mike McGuirl has had his hand in 45 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-19 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 84 per game.

LAST FIVE: Iowa State has averaged only 65 points per game over its last five games. The Cyclones have given up 75.2 points per game over that stretch.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com