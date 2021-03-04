Idaho State looks to sweep EWU

Sports

Idaho State (13-9, 8-5) vs. Eastern Washington (12-7, 11-3)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Friday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington seeks revenge on Idaho State after dropping the first matchup in Cheney. The teams last played on March 3, when the Bengals shot 46.6 percent from the field and went 8 for 9 from the free throw line en route to a five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Tyler Robertson and Jacob Davison have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.FORD III IS A FORCE: Robert Ford III has connected on 35.2 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Eagles are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 7-7 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Bengals are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-9 on the year otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bengals. Eastern Washington has an assist on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) across its previous three games while Idaho State has assists on 26 of 64 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Idaho State defense has held opponents to just 60.7 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. Eastern Washington has allowed an average of 72.1 points through 19 games (ranked 215th, nationally).

