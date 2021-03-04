Hamlet, N. Texas host UAB

Sports

UAB (19-6, 11-5) vs. North Texas (13-7, 9-3)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tavin Lovan and UAB will battle Javion Hamlet and North Texas. The junior Lovan is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games. Hamlet, a senior, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Mardrez McBride have combined to account for 73 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For UAB, Lovan, Michael Ertel, Quan Jackson and Tyreek Scott-Grayson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all UAB scoring.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 39.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 157 3-pointers and connected on 33.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blazers. North Texas has 38 assists on 80 field goals (47.5 percent) across its previous three games while UAB has assists on 29 of 101 field goals (28.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Blazers 15th among Division I teams. The North Texas offense has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Mean Green 276th, nationally).

