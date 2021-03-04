Georgia faces tough test vs No. 8 Bama

Sports

No. 8 Alabama (20-6, 15-2) vs. Georgia (14-10, 7-10)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Alabama knocked off Auburn by 12 on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors. Jaden Shackelford, Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr. and Jahvon Quinerly have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sahvir Wheeler has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson Tide. Georgia has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Alabama has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 75.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Bulldogs have raised that total to 76.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

