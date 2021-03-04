Ga. Tech looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

Sports

Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6) vs. Wake Forest (6-14, 3-14)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks for its sixth straight conference win against Wake Forest. Georgia Tech’s last ACC loss came against the Clemson Tigers 74-72 on Feb. 12. Wake Forest has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has had his hand in 52 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 36 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 14-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Demon Deacons are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Wake Forest has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 53.7 points while giving up 74.7.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Georgia Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.2 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams. That figure has climbed to 22.6 during the team’s five-game winning streak.

