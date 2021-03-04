Central Ark. looks for road win vs NW State

Sports

Central Arkansas (5-18, 4-11) vs. Northwestern State (9-17, 8-7)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks for its third straight win over Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State’s last win at home against the Bears came on March 4, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Northwestern State’s Trenton Massner has averaged 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jamaure Gregg has put up 10.1 points and five rebounds. For the Bears, Rylan Bergersen has averaged 16.4 points and 4.3 assists while Eddy Kayouloud has put up 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bergersen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Demons are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 9-9 when they exceed 67 points. The Bears are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 80 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has lost its last six road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 86.8 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Central Arkansas has scored 79.3 points and allowed 77.3 points over its last three games. Northwestern State has averaged 77.7 points and given up 80 over its last three.

