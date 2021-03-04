American faces Army in Patriot League quarters

Sports

No. 5 seed American (4-5, 4-5) vs. No. 4 seed Army (11-8, 7-7)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American is set to match up against Army in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament. Army earned a 57-55 win over Boston University in its most recent game, while American won 81-68 against Bucknell in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: The prolific Jamir Harris is averaging 20.8 points to lead the charge for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 13.1 points and four rebounds per game. The Black Knights have been led by Lonnie Grayson, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Harris has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Army is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Black Knights are 4-8 when opponents score more than 65 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Black Knights. Army has 35 assists on 65 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three outings while American has assists on 43 of 71 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

