A&M faces tough test vs No. 12 Arkansas

Texas A&M (8-8, 2-7) vs. No. 12 Arkansas (20-5, 12-4)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Arkansas presents a tough challenge for Texas A&M. Texas A&M has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Arkansas has won its last 10 games against conference opponents.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Moses Moody, JD Notae and Justin Smith have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Arkansas scoring this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas A&M, Emanuel Miller, Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler have combined to account for 63 percent of all Texas A&M scoring, including 72 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MOSES: Moody has connected on 37.1 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Razorbacks are 18-0 when holding opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Aggies are 7-0 when they score at least 68 points and 1-8 on the year when falling short of 68.

FLOOR SPACING: Texas A&M’s Jackson has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 3 for 8 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense is ranked seventh overall by scoring 83.2 points per game this year. Texas A&M has only averaged 63.1 points per game, which ranks 318th.

