ACU looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (8-12, 5-8) vs. Abilene Christian (20-4, 12-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. In its last seven wins against the Cardinals, Abilene Christian has won by an average of 14 points. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on March 1, 2017, an 89-75 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Abilene Christian has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant, Coryon Mason, Reggie Miller and Airion Simmons have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 66 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Des Balentine has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK SCORING: Abilene Christian has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats ninth among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word offense has averaged 68.4 points through 20 games (ranked 243rd, nationally).

