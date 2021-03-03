Rice goes up against Our Lady of the Lake

Sports

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Rice (12-12)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls are set to battle the Saints of NAIA program Our Lady of the Lake. The teams last faced each other on Nov. 28, when the Owls outshot Our Lady of the Lake 47.9 percent to 33.3 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers en route to the 39-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Quincy Olivari has averaged 15.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Owls, while Max Fiedler has accounted for 10.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MONZON: Ruben Monzon has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 40.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Owls offense put up 72.9 points per contest across those 11 games.

