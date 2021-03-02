Maryland looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

Sports

Maryland (15-10, 9-9) vs. Northwestern (7-14, 4-13)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. Maryland has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Wildcats. Northwestern’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2017, a 72-64 win.

TEAM LEADERS: The Terrapins have been led by Aaron Wiggins and Donta Scott. Wiggins is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Scott is putting up 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by juniors Pete Nance and Chase Audige, who are averaging 11.1 and 12.4 points, respectively.ACCURATE AARON: Wiggins has connected on 32.8 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terrapins are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 15-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Wildcats are 0-10 when allowing 71 or more points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Terrapins are 9-10 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

TENACIOUS TERRAPINS: Maryland has held opposing teams to 64.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have allowed just 58.8 points per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com