Shuler, Ole Miss host Kentucky

Sports

Kentucky (8-14, 7-8) vs. Mississippi (13-10, 8-8)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Boston Jr. and Kentucky will go up against Devontae Shuler and Mississippi. The freshman Boston is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Shuler, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Boston, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Boston has connected on 27.7 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Mississippi is a flawless 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Rebels are 2-10 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Kentucky offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 264th among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com