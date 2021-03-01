Ranked teams meet as No. 2 Michigan hosts No. 4 Illinois

Sports

No. 4 Illinois (18-6, 14-4) vs. No. 2 Michigan (18-1, 13-1)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams battle as No. 4 Illinois visits No. 2 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. Illinois has four wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan has won six of its seven games against ranked teams.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Fighting Illini have been led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu has averaged 20.1 points, six rebounds and 5.1 assists while Cockburn has put up 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been anchored by Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Livers, who are averaging 14.8 and 14.5 points, respectively.ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 40 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Michigan has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 63.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Illini have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has an assist on 40 of 88 field goals (45.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Illinois has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com