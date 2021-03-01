Phoenix visits Los Angeles after Booker’s 43-point performance

Regional Sports

Phoenix Suns (22-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-11, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Los Angeles Lakers after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Suns’ 118-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

The Lakers are 1-2 in division matchups. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 105.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Suns are 2-2 in division games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.0.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 60.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Paul is averaging 16.4 points and nine assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is shooting 68.7% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.1% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Suns: Dario Saric: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.