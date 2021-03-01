No. 23 Purdue looks for home win vs No. 25 Wisconsin

Sports

No. 25 Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8) vs. No. 23 Purdue (16-8, 11-6)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Purdue looks for its fifth straight win over No. 25 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Badgers at Purdue was a 72-58 win on Jan. 25, 2014.

.

CREATING OFFENSE: D’Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Purdue has scored 77 points per game and allowed 65.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Badgers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has 41 assists on 85 field goals (48.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.5 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com