Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 9:52 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camp Verde 61, Northwest Christian 59

Chandler Seton 55, American Leadership-Queen Creek 45

Coolidge 51, Tucson Amphitheater 44

Cottonwood Mingus 40, Flagstaff 39

Gilbert Highland 74, Phoenix Desert Vista 53

Gilbert Leading Edge 87, Mohave Accelerated 56

Glendale Arizona IHS 72, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 55

Marana 55, Tucson Canyon del Oro 52, OT

Mohave Valley River Valley 58, St John Paul II 27

NFL YET College Prep Academy 81, Glendale North Pointe 65

Paradise Honors 51, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 44

Phoenix Arcadia 60, Phoenix Washington 42

Phoenix Country Day 85, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 22

Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Valley Vista 59

Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Phoenix Greenway 48

Pima 58, Thatcher 55

Rancho Solano Prep 73, Cicero Preparatory Academy 42

Scottsdale Christian 59, Fountain Hills 44

Sequoia Charter School 78, Sequoia Pathway 48

St. Augustine Catholic 99, San Simon 49

St. David 82, Elfrida Valley 55

St. Johns 56, Morenci 37

Tempe Prep 59, Lincoln 58

Tombstone 61, Tucson Desert Christian 45

Tucson 65, Tucson Rincon 52

Tucson Catalina Foothills 50, Tucson Salpointe 45

Walden Grove 60, Sahuarita 56

Willcox 67, Tucson Empire 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elfrida Valley vs. Benson, ccd.

Odyssey Institute vs. Phoenix Bourgade, ccd.

Sedona Red Rock vs. Glendale Prep, ccd.

Sierra Vista Buena vs. Tucson Sunnyside, ccd.

Vail Cienega vs. Tucson Sabino, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 46, Tempe Marcos de Niza 15

Anthem Prep 48, Wickenburg 36

Canyon View 42, Shadow Ridge 22

Casa Grande 44, Coolidge 36

Cicero Preparatory Academy 29, Rancho Solano Prep 24

Desert Edge 45, Prescott 31

Fountain Hills 45, Ben Franklin 39

Glendale North Pointe 28, NFL YET College Prep Academy 24

Higley 55, Gilbert Classical Academy 21

Holbrook 54, Winslow 47

Maricopa 59, Phoenix North Canyon 52

Mesa Desert Ridge 48, Corona Del Sol 23

Mohave Accelerated 31, Bagdad 17

Phoenix Arcadia 42, Phoenix Washington 33

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 47, Northwest Christian 21

Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Phoenix Greenway 29

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 64, Phoenix Country Day 22

Poston Butte 40, Eastmark 26

Rio Rico 54, Nogales 39

St John Paul II 64, Heritage Academy – Laveen 21

St. David 64, Elfrida Valley 33

St. Johns 50, Morenci 47

Thatcher 63, Pima 61

Tucson Amphitheater 54, Tucson Canyon del Oro 43

Tucson Desert Christian 40, Tombstone 24

Tucson Sahuaro 57, Tucson Flowing Wells 54

Tucson Salpointe 51, Tucson Catalina Foothills 42

Tucson Sunnyside 46, Sierra Vista Buena 41

Valley Vista 83, Phoenix Sunnyslope 29

Walden Grove 44, Sahuarita 36

Willcox 44, Miami 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content