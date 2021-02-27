Sports

No. 2 Baylor on verge of title in incomplete Big 12 season

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Baylor begins a brutal four-game stretch as it attempts to complete a perfect regular season when the Bears head to Allen Fieldhouse to play No. 17 Kansas on Saturday night.

Baylor can win the Big 12 title while playing fewer conference games than anyone else. Baylor can clinch the title by beating Kansas in its 11th league game, or any of its three makeup games next week. The league champion will be determined by winning percentage.

Only four of the league’s 10 teams will have the opportunity to complete their full 18-game round-robin conference schedules. The Bears can only max out at 14 Big 12 games. The league’s other four ranked teams can all get to 17 or 18 games.

The No. 14 Texas faces the No. 18 Texas Tech in the other marquee Big 12 game Saturday, which could go a long way toward Big 12 and NCAA Tournament seedings.

Other highlights of Saturday’s schedule:

— No. 6 Alabama visits Mississippi State still trying to lock up the SEC regular season title. The Crimson Tide can clinch the championship with a win or an Arkansas loss. The Tide won the first meeting 81-73 on Jan. 23. Herbert Jones had 17 points, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots. D.J. Stewart Jr. led the Bulldogs with 27 points. Alabama could have clinched the league title outright Wednesday night, but lost 81-66 at No. 20 Arkansas, the second-place team. It would be the Tide’s first league championship since 2002.

— No. 11 Florida State’s trip to North Carolina tops the weekend’s Atlantic Coast Conference slate. The Seminoles have moved to the top of the ACC standings. They’re visiting a UNC team that is battling for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament. The week’s schedule includes a key matchup between bubble teams Duke and Georgia Tech, while Keve Aluma looks to keep thriving for No. 16 Virginia Tech.

— No. 19 USC faces Colorado in the marquee game in the Pac-12 Conference. The conference race got a little tighter following the Trojans’ home loss to Arizona last week. USC leads the conference race at 13-3 but is just a half-game ahead of rival UCLA. Colorado won the first meeting against USC 72-62 at the Galen Center on Dec. 31 and has won five straight in the series.