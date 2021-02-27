Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Michigan clobbers Indiana

UNDATED (AP) — Third-ranked Michigan is a step closer to wrapping up the Big Ten regular-season title.

Franz Wagner matched his season high for the second straight game as he delivered 21 points in third-ranked Michigan’s win at Indiana, 73-57.

Isaiah Livers furnished 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who went on first-half runs of 10-0 and 10-3 to take a 42-29 lead.

Livers opened the second half with three straight 3s and the Wolverines sealed the victory with an 8-0 spurt that made it 59-42 with 11:23 to play.

Michigan is 13-1 in the conference and has won seven straight, five coming since a COVID-19 pause.

The rest of Saturday’s top-25 men’s schedule was sprinkled with upsets:

— Kofi Cockburn delivered 19 points and fifth-ranked Illinois survived a late assault by D’Mitrik (dih-MEE’-trihk) Trice to beat No. 23 Wisconsin, 74-69. Trice finished with 29 points, including the Badgers’ final 19 after the Illini took a 13-point lead with under 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

— Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half as sixth-ranked Alabama fought off Mississippi State, 64-59 to clinch its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002. Jahvon Quinerly (jah-VAHN KWIHN’-ur-lee) added 19 points off the bench for Alabama, including 15 before halftime to help the Tide snap out of a cold shooting start.

— Oklahoma State pulled out a 94-90 triumph over seventh-ranked Oklahoma as freshman star Cade Cunningham furnished 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime. Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson III each scored 15 points for the Cowboys in their fourth straight win and the Sooner’s second consecutive loss.

— Sean McNeil scored 16 points and 10th-ranked West Virginia used a pair of big second-half runs to thump Kansas State, 65-43. Derek Culver added 11 points for the Mountaineers, who scored the first seven points of the second half and 17 straight later in the game.

— Freshman backup Walker Kessler contributed 14 of his season-high 20 points in the second half to send North Carolina to a 78-70 upset of No. 11 Florida State. The Tar Heels trailed by 16 late in the opening half before giving head coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.

— Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Xavier bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 77-69 victory over No. 13 Creighton. Zach Freemantle added 17 points and 10 boards for his fifth straight double-double, helping the Musketeers improve to 13-5.

— Mac McClung had 16 points and 18th-ranked Texas Tech opened the second half with a 19-6 run to turn a tie game into a 68-59 win against No. 14 Texas. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 11 points for the Red Raiders, while Santos-Silva, Kyler Edwards and Kevin McCullar each had 10.

— Playing for the second straight day, No. 21 Loyola rallied to score the final eight points of overtime for a 65-58 victory over Southern Illinois. Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and the Ramblers won for the 14th time in 15 games to clinch at least a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference crown.

— No. 16 Virginia Tech ripped Wake Forest, 84-46 as Keve Aluma scored 23 points and Tyrece Radford had 15 in the Hokies’ largest margin of victory ever in an ACC game. Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers.

— Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds in helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU, 83-75. Thomas scored 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting after entering the day as the nation’s No. 4 scorer.

— Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel combined for six free throws in the final ninth seconds of 22nd-ranked San Diego State’s 10th win in a row, 62-58 over Boise State. Schakel finished with 17 points, and Mitchell had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.

— No. 25 Tennessee can expect to fall out of the AP poll after Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a 77-72 victory over the Vols. Devan Cambridge matched his season-high with 15 points and Jamal Johnson scored 14 to help the Tigers snap a three-game skid.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Iowa loses Nunge to knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Iowa will spend the rest of the season without forward Jack Nunge due to a right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes’ loss at No. 3 Michigan last Thursday. School officials say the 6-foot-11 sophomore has a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Nunge was averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

In other college basketball news:

— Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Temple and Central Florida was canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Temple program.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Caps top Devils

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have won five of seven since a season-high four-game losing streak dropped them to 6-4-3 on Valentine’s Day.

The Capitals raced out to an early 3-0 lead before completing a 5-2 victory over the Devils. Garnet Hathaway and Daniel Sprong scored in the opening 5:06, about eight minutes before Lars Eller gave the Caps a three-goal cushion.

Jakub Vrana (vuh-RAH’-nah) added a goal midway through the third period after New Jersey got within 3-2.

Rookie Vitek Vanecek (VEE’-tehk VAN’-eh-chehk) had 22 saves in his ninth win.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Brian Elliott blanked the Sabres for the second time this season to lead the Flyers’ 3-0 victory. Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) had a goal and assist to extend his points streak to five games.

— The Flames received goals from six players in a 6-3 victory over the Senators. Mikael Backlund had a goal and two assists, while Andrew Mangiapane (man-juh-PAN’-ee) and Matthew Tkachuk (kah-chuhk) each had a goal and an assist as Calgary ended Ottawa’s three-game win streak.

— The Predators earned a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets as Mattias Ekholm scored a pair of second-period goals for his 200th career point. Juuse Saros (YOO’-see SAH’-rohs) made 29 saves in Nashville’s third win in four games.

PGA-WORKDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Morikawa claims lead with birdie run

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch to surge to the top of the leaderboard through three rounds of the WGC Workday Championship.

Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 and appeared to be running away with the tournament when he moved to 17 under right after the turn. But a pair of bad holes dropped him to minus-15 and two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Billy Horschel.

PGA-PUERTO RICO OPEN

Campos, Murray share lead

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Rafael Campos took a share of the lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open, waiting out a series of rain delays to shoot a 5-under 67 at windy Grand Reserve.

The 32-year-old from San Juan followed a birdie on the par-4 17th with a bogey on the par-5 18th to drop into a tie for the lead with Grayson Murray at 14-under 202.

GOLF-LPGA TOUR

Korda leads as Sorenstam falls to bottom of pack

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda will carry a one-shot lead over Patty Tavatanakit into the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA.

Korda who shot a 4-under 68 for the second straight day, leaving her 13 under, is trying to join older sister Jessica Korda as a winner this year.

Tavatanakit moved into contention with a 66.

It was a tough day for 50-year-old Annika Sorenstam, who is making a one-time appearance on her home course of Lake Nona. She shot 79 and was in last place.