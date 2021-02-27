Troy looks to end streak vs CCU

Sports

Coastal Carolina (14-6, 8-5) vs. Troy (10-15, 4-11)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to seven games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia Southern Eagles 68-56 on Feb. 5. Coastal Carolina beat Troy by 16 on the road in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Troy’s Nick Stampley has averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Zay Williams has put up 10.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals while Deanthony Tipler has put up 15.3 points.DOMINANT DEVANTE’: Jones has connected on 40 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Troy is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 10-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Troy has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 80.7 points per game, the 21st-highest figure in Division I. Troy has only averaged 64 points per game, which ranks 308th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com