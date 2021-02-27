Navy looks for home win vs Loyola

Sports

Loyola (Md.) (4-9, 4-9) vs. Navy (14-2, 11-1)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its eighth straight win over Loyola (Md.) at Alumni Hall. The last victory for the Greyhounds at Navy was a 67-65 win on March 1, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Loyola (Md.)’s Santi Aldama, Isaiah Hart and Luke Johnson have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 57 percent of all Greyhounds scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALDAMA: Aldama has connected on 34.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Loyola (Md.) is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Loyola (Md.)’s Jaylin Andrews has attempted 34 3-pointers and has connected on 14.7 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.6 percent. The Midshipmen have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com