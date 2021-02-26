Sacred Heart seeks revenge on FDU

Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson (9-14, 8-9) vs. Sacred Heart (8-8, 8-7)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart seeks revenge on Fairleigh Dickinson after dropping the first matchup in Fairfield. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 25, when the Knights outshot Sacred Heart from the field 54.7 percent to 46.3 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers en route to the 13-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Sacred Heart’s Tyler Thomas, Bryce Johnson and Mike Sixsmith have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Pioneers points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELYJAH: Elyjah Williams has connected on 44.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 62.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-8 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Sacred Heart has an assist on 49 of 78 field goals (62.8 percent) over its past three games while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 29 of 78 field goals (37.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson as a team has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

