Rhode Island seeks revenge on Duquesne

Sports

Rhode Island (10-13, 7-9) vs. Duquesne (7-8, 6-7)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne goes for the season sweep over Rhode Island after winning the previous matchup in Pittsburgh. The teams last played on Jan. 20, when the Dukes shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Rhode Island to just 38.1 percent en route to a two-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Marcus Weathers, Michael Hughes, Chad Baker and Toby Okani have combined to account for 56 percent of Duquesne’s scoring this season. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell, Jeremy Sheppard, Makhel Mitchell and Antwan Walker have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Rhode Island scoring.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 24.4 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Duquesne is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Rhode Island has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.4 free throws per game and 24.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com