N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Stetson

North Florida (8-13, 6-5) vs. Stetson (9-13, 6-9)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. North Florida has won by an average of 12 points in its last eight wins over the Hatters. Stetson’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 88-74 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while Chase Johnston has put up 14.3 points. For the Ospreys, Jose Placer has averaged 14.7 points while Carter Hendricksen has put up 12.4 points.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Placer has connected on 37.9 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hatters are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Ospreys are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hatters have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Ospreys. Stetson has 50 assists on 91 field goals (54.9 percent) across its past three matchups while North Florida has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Atlantic Sun teams.

