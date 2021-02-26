Montana looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Sports

Montana (10-12, 6-9) vs. Idaho State (12-8, 7-4)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 16th straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. Montana has won by an average of 11 points in its last 15 wins over the Bengals. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2009, a 67-65 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Grizzlies have been led by Kyle Owens and Josh Bannan. Owens is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while Bannan is accounting for 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. The Bengals have been led by Tarik Cool and Robert Ford III, who have combined to score 25 points per contest.OUTSTANDING OWENS: Owens has connected on 45.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana is 0-7 when opposing teams score 70 or more points. Idaho State is a perfect 9-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points. The Bengals have averaged 72.8 points per game over their last five.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Grizzlies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has 33 assists on 66 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Montana has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Idaho State has held opposing teams to 60.7 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

