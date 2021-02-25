Xavier faces tough test vs No. 13 Creighton

Sports

No. 13 Creighton (17-5, 13-4) vs. Xavier (12-5, 5-5)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Creighton presents a tough challenge for Xavier. Xavier has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Creighton won easily 77-53 at home against DePaul in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have combined to account for 63 percent of Xavier’s scoring this season. For Creighton, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Bluejays points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Scruggs has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last five games. Scruggs has accounted for 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 8-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Musketeers are 4-5 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has scored 72 points per game and allowed 64.8 over its four-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 79 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com