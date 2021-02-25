UNC looks for home win vs No. 11 Fla St.

Sports

No. 11 Florida State (14-3, 10-2) vs. North Carolina (14-8, 8-5)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its fifth straight win over No. 11 Florida State at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Seminoles at North Carolina was a 77-67 win on Feb. 24, 2010.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Raiquan Gray is averaging 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Seminoles. M.J. Walker is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.3 points per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ARMANDO: In 22 appearances this year, North Carolina’s Bacot has shot 61.8 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Heels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Seminoles. North Carolina has 62 assists on 99 field goals (62.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida State has assists on 52 of 92 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.

