Troy looks to end streak vs CCU

Coastal Carolina (13-6, 7-5) vs. Troy (10-14, 4-10)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to six games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia Southern Eagles 68-56 on Feb. 5. Coastal Carolina won 65-55 at home against Georgia Southern on Sunday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Troy’s Nick Stampley, Kam Woods and Duke Miles have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Trojans scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVANTE’: DeVante’ Jones has connected on 40.8 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Coastal Carolina has lost its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 67.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chanticleers. Troy has 35 assists on 63 field goals (55.6 percent) across its previous three games while Coastal Carolina has assists on 31 of 63 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 80.9 points per game, the 19th-highest figure in Division I. Troy has only averaged 64.2 points per game, which ranks 295th nationally.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com