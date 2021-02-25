Toledo looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

Sports

Western Michigan (4-14, 3-10) vs. Toledo (18-6, 13-3)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. In its last eight wins against the Broncos, Toledo has won by an average of 11 points. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2017, a 61-56 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Marreon Jackson has averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and six assists to lead the charge for the Rockets. Ryan Rollins is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Broncos are led by B. Artis White, who is averaging 14.8 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Western Michigan is 0-10 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rockets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Toledo has an assist on 52 of 86 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three outings while Western Michigan has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 21st nationally. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 71.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 202nd).

