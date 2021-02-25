SLU looks for road win vs NW State

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana (7-14, 5-8) vs. Northwestern State (8-15, 7-5)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its fourth straight win over Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State’s last win at home against the Lions came on Jan. 30, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Northwestern State’s Trenton Massner has averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jamaure Gregg has put up 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Lions, Gus Okafor has averaged 12.4 points and seven rebounds while Keon Clergeot has put up 15.7 points.GIFTED GUS: Okafor has connected on 32.1 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Demons are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 8-7 when they exceed 67 points. The Lions are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Northwestern State has an assist on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lions have averaged 25 free throws per game and 27.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com