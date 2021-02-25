Pippen Jr., Vandy host Ole Miss

Sports

Mississippi (13-9, 8-7) vs. Vanderbilt (6-13, 2-11)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Devontae Shuler and Mississippi will go up against Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vanderbilt. The senior Shuler has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Pippen, a sophomore, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Pippen, Dylan Disu and Trey Thomas have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Commodores points over the last five games.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 34.1 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Mississippi is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Rebels are 2-9 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Vanderbilt is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Rebels ninth among Division I teams. The Vanderbilt offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Commodores 260th, nationally).

