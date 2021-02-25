Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

Sports

Delaware State (2-13, 0-8) vs. Norfolk State (13-7, 8-4)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware State. In its last 10 wins against the Hornets, Norfolk State has won by an average of 17 points. Delaware State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 67-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Devante Carter has averaged 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Complementing D. Carter is Joe Bryant Jr., who is putting up 9.7 points per game. The Hornets have been led by Myles Carter, who is averaging 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Hornets have scored 72.9 points per game and allowed 86.3 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 63 points scored and 91.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: D. Carter has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Delaware State has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 68.4 points, while allowing 91.4 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Norfolk State has 28 assists on 76 field goals (36.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Delaware State has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked second in Division I with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.

