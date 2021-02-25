LSU faces tough test vs No. 20 Arkansas

Sports

LSU (14-7, 9-5) vs. No. 20 Arkansas (18-5, 10-4)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas presents a tough challenge for LSU. LSU has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Arkansas has won its last eight games against conference opponents.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to ask a lot of their freshmen this year. Moses Moody, Jalen Tate and JD Notae have combined to account for 49 percent of all Arkansas scoring this season. For LSU, Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 30.2 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Razorbacks are 16-0 when holding opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Tigers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 7-7 when opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 14th nationally. The LSU defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 258th).

