Loyola looks for home win vs Navy

Navy (13-2, 10-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (4-8, 4-8)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks for its fourth straight win over Navy at Reitz Arena. The last victory for the Midshipmen at Loyola (Md.) was a 75-62 win on Jan. 11, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola (Md.)’s Santi Aldama, Isaiah Hart and Luke Johnson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Greyhounds points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Greyhounds have scored 73.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference competition.DOMINANT DAVIS: Cam Davis has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Loyola (Md.) is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Navy has won its last five road games, scoring 70.2 points, while allowing 62.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) attempts more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.

